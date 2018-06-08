UIT faculty member wins IEEE best research paper award

Observer Report

A faculty member of Usman Institute of Technology Areeb Ahmed has won the IEEE best research paper award in communications (Second Prize) at the 26th IEEE Signal Processing and Communications Applications Conference.

The event was held at Altin Yonus Resort in Izmir, Turkey. The topic of Ahmed’s research paper which he wrote under the supervision of Dr Ferit Acar Savaci is “On optimising fractional lower order covariance based synchronisation method for random communication systems.”

Pleased and excited to have won this award, Ahmed says he feels proud every time he presents his research in any international conference as a Pakistani scholar. However, winning the “IEEE Turkey Best Research Paper Award in Communications” is an extremely happy moment for him.

“Making my way up out of all the other 706 papers, written by 1,488 authors from 417 different research organisations and universities (including two papers from MIT) and becoming the second international and first Pakistani to receive this award in the last 26 years is an absolute honor for me,” he says.

“It will keep me motivated to continue the same efforts to bring more awards for my country.”