UIT, CPBC hold meeting

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Usman Institute of Technology (UIT) affiliated with NED University of Engineering & Technology, Karachi, recently held a meeting at the UIT campus with The President of Canada-Pakistan Business Council (CPBC), Samir Dossal who was invited by UIT to explore opportunities for the two nations in the education sector.

The meeting was organized in collaboration with the CPBC the principal network partner of VPO and Canada beyond Borders to further strengthen VPO-CPBC initiative to establish a Canada Pakistan Education Council. This meeting was well-attended and a number of distinguished leaders including: A/Cdr. M. Nasir Uddin, Head of Grants Hunar Foundation, Syed Azhar Rizvi, C.E.O Cambridge Advisors Network, Rafiq Lakhani, C.E.O Rastek Technologies, Muhammad Awais, C.E.O Mindstorm Engineering, Ms. Tatheer Zafar, CBB Pakistan Chapter Coordinator and Allama S. Baqar Zaid, Chairman VPO attended.

