UIPM launches ‘positive change in religious thought’ campaign

Europe, Pakistan fraternity celebrated

Zubair Qureshi

With respect to Europe Day celebrated across the globe and in Islamabad too, at the Pakistan National Council of the Arts recently, Universal interfaith Peace Mission (UIPM) also celebrated Europe Day 2018 and organized Euro-Pak Fraternity Reception at Islamabad Hotel.

On this auspicious occasion, UIPM launched a campaign “Positive Change in Religious Thought in Pakistan” campaign with an objective to bring about positive change in mind-set of religious scholars because the organisation feels without creating reconciliation between religious thought and human rights, possibility of promoting interfaith harmony and peace with the country in general and Muslim world in particular is not possible.

Federal Minister for Human Rights Mumtaz Ahmed Tarar presided over the ceremony while Jean-Francois Cautain, Ambassador of the European Union was chief guest. Justice Ali Nawaz Chauhan, Chairman, National Commission for Human Rights, Dr AminehHoti, AllamaSajidNaqvi, Father Jacob Dogra and leaders from different human rights organisations including Dr Naveed, Ms Mehwish Sabah, Ashraf Ali, Mr Owais Malik, Dr Habib, Adeel Umar and JibranMasih Gill and others participated in the event.

Speaking on the occasion, Jean Francois Cautain said he appreciates UIPM effort to mark Europe Day and celebrate it by organising the ceremony and highlighted different aspects of Euro-Pak fraternity. Minister for Human Rights Mumtaz Ahmed Tarar said that UIPM was playing an important role in portraying peace and prosperity in Pakistan and around the world. “And being patron of the organisation he extends all out support to UIPM for launching ‘Positive Change in Religious Thought in Pakistan’ campaign and urged European Union to extend moral support to the organisation for launching this drive from Brussels,” he added.

Earlier in his vote of thanks, UIPM Chairman Allama Dr GR Chishtisaid that there was dual standard of education in Pakistan which was also reflective in Constitution of Pakistan as our Constitution is based on Islamic orders as laid in Quran and Sunnah equal to Islamic Shariah and the International Declaration of Human Rights 1948.

Dr Chishti stressed the need of creating reconciliation between thetwo laws — Islamic Shariah and International Human Rights law — which could not be possible without bringing positive change in the mind-set of religious scholars. This is the reason that there is no progress in implementation and enforcement of human rights generally in the whole Muslim world and especially in Pakistan. He announced that UIPM will launch Positive Change in Religious Thought in Pakistan drive from Brussels, the centre for European Union by contacting moderate religious scholars and community leaders in Europe and holding negotiationswith them and after getting their point of view as how Europe became a success story in the world, the UIPM will try to implement the reflections from Europe in Pakistan through organising conferences seminars and ulema conventions.

“Our dual education system has led us to adopt dual set of laws and the interpretation of religious laws and international human rights law is hindering promotion of interfaith harmony and pluralism in our society. We want to talk with European moderate Muslim leaders and reflect their thoughts in Pakistan which will pave way for promotion of interfaith harmony and pluralism in Pakistan,” he added.