UHS scientists successfully developed cloned biological skin: Minister Health

LAHORE : Punjab Health Minister Professor Dr. Yasmin Rashid has said that in a landmark development in the history of scientific research in Pakistan, scientists from University of Health Sciences (UHS) has successfully cloned biological skin which is far low cost than imported cloned skin.

She revealed this while addressing to Anatomical Scientific Conference held at UHS here on Saturday.

“Bravo Pakistani Scientists!” she exclaimed. “Previously we had been spending millions of dollars on importing biological skin but now the same would be available on only at the cost of Rs. 720 in Pakistan” she praised.

The Minister extended her cordial greeting to the Vice Chancellor of UHS Professor Javed Akram for patronizing research work under his institution. She also emphasized the need of research based education in Pakistani Universities.

“I am aware of shortage of faculties at medical teaching institutions and would leave no stone unturned to address the issue” reiterated Yasmin Rashid. She categorically pointed out that “We have to start counseling the medical students from the day first”. “Only earning money was not panacea, young doctors should adopt medical profession as passion” she advised.

“Unfortunately cheques amounting Rs. 80 billion released by previous Punjab government were dishonored and we made them honored when we took over” she regretted. “The money of national exchequer must be utilized on masses only. I would not allow anyone to spend budget of health department on projects like Metro Orange Line Train” pledged the minister.

While recalling her period as professional medical practitioner she said that she came in to politics after settling her kids. “I am now 68, have no ambition to earn money from present portfolio” concluded Yasmin Rashid.

