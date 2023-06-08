UHS declares second professional MBBS results

LAHORE – The University of Health Sciences (UHS) on Thursday declared the results of MBBS and various post-graduate professional examinations.

According to the UHS spokesperson, a total of 867 candidates from 43 medical colleges appeared in the second professional MBBS supplementary examinations 2022, out of which 679 passed and 175 failed.

Out of 45 candidates, 13 passed the Master in Public Health annual examinations 2021 for the Institute of Public Health, Lahore, and the Armed Forces Postgraduate Medical Institute, Rawalpindi. From Khawaja Mohammad Safdar Medical College Sialkot, both candidates were successful in the MD Psychiatry final exams while 6 candidates passed the MD Dermatology intermediate first annual written exam under the central induction scheme. Additionally, three candidates passed in MD Pulmonology and one in Gastroenterology intermediate first annual examination. A candidate from Nishtar Medical College Multan also succeeded in MS Pediatric Surgery final exams. All results can be viewed on the UHS website.