UHS declares Doctor of Physical Therapy exam results

LAHORE – The University of Health Sciences (UHS) on Thursday announced the result of the fourth professional Doctor of Physical Therapy (DPT) annual examinations 2022.

According to the notification, a total of 250 candidates from 10 affiliated colleges appeared in the exam, out of which 233 passed and 17 failed – the pass rate being 93.20 percent.

The first position was secured by Kinza Iftikhar of Lahore Medical & Dental College Lahore with 700/800 marks. Amna Rauf from the same college got the second position securing 683 marks. The third position was shared by Muhammad Faisal of Multan Medical & Dental College, Multan and Aliyah Usman Qureshi of Rawalpindi Medical College, Rawalpindi, both securing 682 marks each. All results can be viewed on the UHS website.