UHS declares BDS final results

LAHORE – The University of Health Sciences (UHS) has declared the result of the BDS final professional annual examinations 2022.

According to the notification issued on Friday, as many as 848 candidates from 17 dental colleges in the province appeared in the exam, out of which 671 passed and 169 failed. Thus, the success rate was 79.88 percent.

All three positions were bagged by girls. Mehak Bilal of de’Montmorency College of Dentistry Lahore got first position with 703/800 marks; Ayesha Khalid of Punjab Medical College Faisalabad got second position with 689 marks and Mahnoor Shaharyar of Lahore Medical and Dental College Lahore secured third position with 688 marks. Supplementary exams will start on July 18. The results can be viewed on the UHS website.