LAHORE – The University of Health Sciences (UHS) on Saturday decided to put to an end the age-old system of appointing internal examiners in all professional practical and clinical examinations including MBBS and BDS.

The move is aimed at eliminating the ‘stringency-leniency-effect’, traditionally known as the ‘hawk-dove’ effect referring to the bias of the examiner towards candidates.

Instead, the UHS will now appoint a panel of examiners for objective structured practical examination (OSPE) and objective structured clinical examination (OSCE), in line with international best practices.

The decision was taken at a joint meeting of all Boards of Studies and Academic Council of the UHS held with Vice Chancellor Prof Ahsan Waheed Rathore in the chair.

Moreover, to maintain impartiality, it was approved to conduct all examinations at neutral venues and allow migration even in the final year as per PM&DC rules.

Calendars of various professional examinations were also approved in the meeting. The bodies also approved the revised migration policy, scholarship policy, and new regulations for MPhil and Ph.D.

As per the approved calendar, First Professional MBBS annual examinations will be held in the second week of January 2024, Second Professional MBBS in the second week of December 2023 and Third Professional in the last week of December.

The examinations for the fourth professional will be held in the last week of January and the final MBBS in the first week of February 2024.

Similarly, the annual examinations of BDS First Professional will be held in the first week of January, and that of Second Professional in the last week of January 2024.

The third professional BDS exams will be held in the third week of February and the final professional BDS annual exams will be held in the last week of February 2024.

It was agreed that the proposal for admission to BSc programmes on the basis of MDCAT will be placed before the Allied Health Council for final decision.