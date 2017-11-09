UHS announces result of MDCAT

Staff Reporter

The University of Health Sciences (UHS) Lahore declared the official result of Medical and Dental Colleges Admission Test (MDCAT), 2017 here on Wednesday.

A total of 48,533 candidates appeared in the test held on October 29, out of which 61.74 percent scored 60 per cent and above marks, 14.38 percent scored 50 to 59 per cent whereas 11.55 percent candidates secured 40 to 49 per cent marks.

Kumail Ijaz s/o Ijaz Hussain and Muhammad Shoaib s/o Hafiz Muhammad Ismail shared the first position securing 1076/1100 marks each whereas Hafiz Nadir Murtaza s/o Amjad Hussain and Farah Saeed d/o Muhammad Saeed Akhtar shared second position securing 1070/1100 marks each.