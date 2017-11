Staff Reporter

The University of Health Sciences (UHS) Lahore has declared the result of Second Professional BDS annual examination 2017.

Announcing the result, Director Media and Publications of UHS Muhammad Atif said that a total of 726 candidates of 12 dental colleges appeared in the exam, out of which 532 passed and 186 failed. Pass percentage remained 74.09 per cent.

Aroob Aishah Awan of Lahore Medical and Dental College Lahore got first position securing 860/1000 marks.