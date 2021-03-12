UHS, affiliated colleges to remain closed for two weeks

The University of Health Sciences (UHS) and its affiliated medical and dental colleges will remain closed for two weeks due to considerable rise in Covid-19 positive cases.

In a statement issued Friday, the UHS spokesman said physical classes at the university and its affiliated colleges and institutions would be suspended from March 15 to March 28.

During this period, however, all classes will be shifted to the online mode as per the notified timetable.

According to the spokesperson, the examinations will not be postponed during the holidays and the ongoing professional examinations will be held as per the schedule announced earlier.

University and college staff and faculty will ensure implementation of government SOPs with regard to Covid-19.