UHE, TEVTA ink MoU to promote scientific, technical education

Staff Reporter

An MoU was signed between the University of Home Economics (UHE) and the Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA). The purpose of MoU was to promote scientific as well as technical education and to extend cooperation in related common fields. This MoU will facilitate in forming an academic affiliation between the two organizations. Both the organizations intend to benefit each other with mutual collaboration in various research projects for the growth of emergent ideas.

The Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Kanwal Ameen said on the occasion that UHE will provide expertise in the field of researches and development of curricula for emerging techniques and will promote the conduction of bilateral scientific, research-based, technical seminars, workshops, conferences, and courses. Chairperson TEVTA Ali Salman Saddique appreciated for sharing fruitful ideas by the Vice-chancellor for teachers training & Curriculum development with providing access to TEVTA students as well. The ceremony was graced by Ali Salman Saddique, Chairperson TEVTA, Prof. Dr .kanwal Ameen, VC, UHE, Dr. Nazma Director Linkages UHE, and high officials from TEVTA.