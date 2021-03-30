UHE approves revised budget

The University of Home Economics (UHE) approved the revised budget Rs573.977 million for fiscal year 2020-21.

The budget focuses on creation of essentials and inevitable posts consideration and recommendation of civil works, medical assistance, fee collection concession and refund rules, hostels fee structure and research. Scholarship budget was also approved in the Finance and Planning Committee meeting at UHE Campus.

Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Kanwal Ameen chaired the 5th Meeting of

F&PC, while other committee members included representatives from Finance Department Mr Arif Khan Deputy Secretary, representative of HED Mr Usman Ibrahim.

SO Universities, Mr. Fareed Ahmad, representative of PHEC, Additional Registrar Ms Rozina Sadiq, UHE, Ms Sajida Nadeem, Treasurer(A) UHE, were present in the meeting. VC UHE concluded the meeting with thanks and appreciated the presence of

all members.