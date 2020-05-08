Ufone’s hybrid offer

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

To ensure seamless connectivity round the clock, Pakistani telecom operator, Ufone has provided one of the best hybrid offer in a competitive price. Prepaid customers can stay connected through calls and Facebook all day by getting 500 minutes to be used across all Ufone & PTCL numbers and 500 MBs for Facebook through which they can surf photos, stream videos and chat via messenger. The offer is available in just Rs 9.99 and for activation prepaid customers can simply dial *6060# after which the offer will be valid till same day midnight. During this time, customers have the freedom to make unlimited calls and avail Facebook data. This is one of the most cost effective hybrid offer being provided by any telecom operator in Pakistan with ease of staying connected anytime during 24 hours.