Ufone’s ‘BanoAchaikiMisal’ campaign draws attention

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Honoring the values of kindness, sharing and charity, Ufone organized an event to highlight the work of two exceptional Pakistani individuals under their Ramazan campaign ‘BanoAchaikiMisaal’. The gathering’s aim was to showcase the work of Mrs. Farzana Shoaib, founder of Binte-Fatima Old Home and Dr. Muhammad AmjadSaqib, founder of Akhuwat, givingbloggers and media representatives a chance to personally interact with these extraordinary people and hear their inspiring stories.

Distressed by inequality in society, Dr. Saqib had the vision of creating a poverty free society built on the principles of compassion and equity. A development practitioner, philanthropist, writer and a former officer in public service, Dr. Saqib and a few of his friends got together to form Akhuwat, a non-profit organization that has now become one of the world’s largest Islamic Microfinance Organization.

“Our concept was borrowed from the tradition of the Holy Prophet (PBUH), who said that the best way to end poverty is not through charity but through sacrifice and adoption.

He (PBUH) suggested that a wealthy person should enter into a relationship of brotherhood with a poor person and then help that person through a bond of association instead of giving dissociated charity.”

With an equally touching story, Mrs. Farzana Shoaib set-up Bint-e-Fatima Old Home Trust, a shelter for women who are in need of caretakers. A self-motivated woman, Mrs. Shoaib, formerly a housewife with no formal education, takes great solace in her faith, believing that serving the needy is her duty in life. “I am happy to provide the best care that I can for these women, and I now feel like they are my children.” Mrs. Shoaib lives on the same premises with the residents of Bint-e-Fatima, choosing to remain in close proximity. “Our first condition is that we will all live together because that way we can care for them properly.” She wishes that other people, especially the youth comes forward and does more to ensure that the elderly in our society are better cared for.

Ufone through its campaign has always stressed on highlighting small gestures of kindness and small deeds of goodness that have left a lasting impact on the lives of those in need.

The campaign highlights how small acts can go on to take shape of large-scale initiatives and inspires other to replicate these in their own communities building a society based on brotherhood and compassion. Both of these exceptional people, like Dr. Saqib and Mrs. Shoaib, are glowing examples of how one committed person can impact the lives of many by taking a small act to a large-scale initiative.