Ufone wins two global awards

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Ufone brings Pakistan pride by winning Two Golds in Global Eventex Awards for its Ufone Balochistan Football Cup 2019. Amongst 444 entries from 39 countries, the Pakistani telecom operator emerged as the winner in two categories i.e. People’s Choice Award and Best CSR Event Award. Despite stiff competition from renowned international brands and close scrutiny by a panel of esteemed judges, Ufone emerged victorious in not just one but two categories. On winning the prestigious award, Ufone spokesperson said, “For Ufone it is important to bring a positive change into the life of an average Pakistani. Balochistan Football Tournament was one such effort through which we tried to create opportunities for the young sportsmen of the province. This award is a reflection of the exceptional performance put forward by the entire team to make this tournament an international success story.”