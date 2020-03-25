Ufone, PRCS to create awareness on Corona virus

STAFF REPORTER

ISLAMABAD Pakistani Telecom Company ufone and Pakistan’s largest humanitarian organization, Pakistan Red Crescent have come together to support the national effort in fighting the Corona virus pandemic, which is showing alarming growth trend in the country. Appreciating that the seriousness of the pandemic is apparently still not being realized by various segments of the society, Ufone will support the Pakistan Red Crescent Society in creating widespread awareness about the disease, and will assist in volunteer registration through its helpline 1030. Under the campaign, Ufone customers can now call the helpline free of charge 24/7 to get updates and information on the disease, along with getting to know the ways toproactively protect themselves, their families and their community. Customers can also register as volunteers for their community using the same helpline. “It is really heartening to see that Ufone has come forward to support Pakistan Red Crescent during such difficult times, in which everyone, including the corporate sector needs to play a role ” said Abrar ul Haq, Chairman Pakistan Red Crescent. “This partnership will enable us to reach out to many more people who are in need of our support right now, and shall help us to spread awareness about coronavirus on a larger scale,” he further added. Abrar ul Haq further stressed that the only way to avoid contracting the disease is to maintain social distancing by staying back at home. It is alarming to see that Pakistan’s total tally of patients affected by Corona virus has crossed the 900 mark. Experts suggest that washing hands regularly, keeping a safe distance, avoiding crowded areas and covering the mouth and nose while sneezing or coughing are the best remedies against the disease. Speaking about this partnership, Amir Pasha, Head of PR & CSR Ufone, said, “Ufone shall continue to be the front runner in the fight against Coronavirus.