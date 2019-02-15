Ufone partners with Islamabad United

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Ufone, one of the leading network operators and telecom service providers of Pakistan, announced today, its partnership with the two-time Pakistan Super League (PSL) champions, Islamabad United, for PSL’s fourth season, commencing on February 14, 2019. Ufone’s spokesperson while announcing the partnership said: “Pakistanis are passionate about cricket and as the only Pakistani telecom company, Ufone is very excited about this partnership with current and two time Pakistan Super League (PSL) champions Islamabad United. As Islamabad United’s favourite network, we look forward to support Pakistan’s passion for cricket and wish the team success in the tournament”. “We are excited to have Ufone on board as Islamabad United’s Favourite Network! It is exciting to see more and more reputable brands attaching themselves to Islamabad United and PSL as a whole. We at ISLU pride ourselves at maintaining the highest levels of quality and performance both on and off the field, and are excited to be continuing our partnership within the PTCL family by welcoming Ufone, one of the biggest mobile networks on board. We are confident that with the support of valued partners like Ufone, we can help unlock the true potential of sports related partnership marketing within Pakistan”, said Ali Naqvi Owner of Islamabad United.

Share on: WhatsApp