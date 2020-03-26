Ufone offers unlimited minutes

STAFF REPORTER

ISLAMABAD It is a time when every Pakistani is engulfed by concerns and worries related to Coronavirus. Amidst the testing situation, Pakistani brand Ufone is trying to help out its people to live with befikri through introduction of unlimited U-U and PTCL calls on Super Card Plus to ensure that subscribers remain connected with ease. All prepaid customers can avail this while subscribing Super Card Plus. Ufone Super Card Plus already offers unlimited Facebook with 2GB extra data enabling subscribers to stay online and connected 24/7 and throughout the month. Due to the current scenario most of the people are confined to their homes and are unable to go out for basic chores. Thus to make it convenient for customers to acquire mobile balance Ufone is offering recharges through selfservice mediums. For Pakistani telecom operator Ufone it is actually all about U and in this perilous situation the brand is ensuring all possible measures to serve as many customers as possible.