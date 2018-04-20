Ufone kicks off project based Summer Internship Programme

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Ufone will be visiting multiple higher education institutions across Pakistan starting today till May 09, to recruit interns for their flagship apprenticeship program, The Summer Internship Program (SIP) 2018.

Ufone’s SIP is a project-based internship initiative designed to help students who are ready to enter the job market by giving them the opportunity of working under supervision of experienced professionals. The internship program is launched once every year, through which a limited number of students are placed within the organization for 6-8 weeks after undergoing a competitive and merit-based selection process.

Mr. Syed Zulfiqar Ali Zaidi, GM Human Resource Ufone shared, “Summer interns navigate opportunities built around mentoring and on the job learning not only to prepare them for challenges in the corporate world but also to reflect on their career choices. The SIP enables Ufone to help bridge the gap between industry expectations and academia deliverables while contributing to a talent pool for future business needs.”

The recruitment drive will be carried out in top universities across Pakistan including: Bahria University, Islamabad; National University of Computer and Emerging Sciences, Islamabad; NUST Business School/NUST School of Social Sciences & Humanities – Islamabad; NUST School of Electrical Engineering & Computer Sciences, Islamabad; Ghulam Ishaq Khan Institute of Engineering Sciences and Technology, Swabi; NUST – Pakistan Navy Engineering College, Karachi; National University of Computer and Emerging Sciences, Karachi; Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Institute of Science and Technology, Karachi; Karachi School of Business and Leadership; College of Electrical and Mechanical Engineering, Rawalpindi/Military College of Signals – Rawalpindi; Lahore School of Economics; Lahore University of Management Sciences; and Institute of Management Sciences, Peshawar.