Ufone celebrates 19 years of operations in Pakistan

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Ufone celebrated 19 years of successful operations in Pakistan with the entire UFamily at Ufone Tower, Islamabad and other offices across the country.

During the anniversary celebrations, employees and management vowed to serve their customers with complete dedication and leave no stone unturned in delivering the best.

President &CEO,PTCL-Ufone, Rashid Khan addressed the employees on this special occasion at the head office and congratulated them for taking the Pakistani telecom operator to new heights.

He stated that it is because of the persistent efforts of the entire team that the organization has been able to show tremendous growth over the years and has established itself as a people friendly brand. It is the power of Ufone’s employees that keeps Ufone growing stronger every passing year and this theme was celebrated across Ufone offices in light of the anniversary celebrations.