Ufone recently announced it’s ‘SIM Lagao Offer’ to facilitate it’s inactive subscriber base. This nationwide offer will incentivize users whose SIMs have not been in use since 60 days or more. The ‘SIM Lagao’ offer will delight our customers whom we haven’t heard from in a while,” said Spokesperson Ufone, “This proves that we endeavor to stay engaged with our entire consumer base and are always eager to serve them through the best offer that fulfills everyone’s needs.”—PR

