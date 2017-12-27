UET, PHE sign MoU to establish link thru NIUIP

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

University of Engineering and Technology( UET) Peshawar and Public Health Engineering Department (PHED), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa signed a MoU to establish linkage through National Institute of Urban Infrastructure Planning (NIUIP). Under the MoU, UET Peshawar will act as a stakeholder for third party validation of quality assurance tests conducted in PHED Laboratories and certify equipment of PHED as per international standard testing procedures.

It will also advise PHED on adoption of innovative technologies pertaining to quality assurance and testing. The MoU was signed by Dr. Iftikhar Hussain, Vice Chancellor UET and Secretary PHED, Nizam-ud- Din in presence of senior officials of the University and PHED. Under the MoU, researchers and PHED staff will also jointly work for capacity building of professionals and provide expertise to the PHED in research related areas and gathering statistics for applied research.