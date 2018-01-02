UET Peshawar full fledge satellite campus opened at Upper Dir

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

Senior Minister for Local Government and Rural Development. Khyber Pakhtunlhwa Mr. Innayatullah Khan performed the groundbreaking ceremony of Dir (Upper) Campus of UET Peshawar at Upper Dir as chief here Monday. The new campus would be a full fledge satellite campus of UET Peshawar being constructed in the city. While addressing at the occasion as chief guest, Innaytullah said, this event was an unprecedented milestone in the history of Dir Upper.

He said that the realization of this campus was in fact part of the strategic vision of Government to develop a campus and bring quality education to the people in their own city. During the past few years, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and especially the Malakand Division had seen the worst form of terrorism, depriving the people of everything of value. This campus will be a breakthrough in transforming their lives; he added. Addressing the gathering, Vice Chancellor UET Peshawar.