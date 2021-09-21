UET Peshawar, E&SED KP ink MoU

Staff Reporter Peshawar

UET Peshawar and Elementary and Secondary Education Department (E&SED) Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa entered into a collaboration for carry out the structural health assesement of variuus schools /buildings in different districts of the province. Prof. Dr. Iftikhar Hussain, Vice Chancellor UET Peshawar and Secretary E&SED Mr. Muhammad Yahya Akhunzada signed the MoU the other day at the E&SED Civil Screrariat Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Under the MoU, UET Peshawar will use innovative techniques, in accordance with the international codes, standards and specifications, primarily including Rapid Visual Screening (RVS), evaluating the seismic safety of a large inventory of buildings quickly and inexpensively, with minimum access to the buildings,and Detailed Structural Health Assessment (SHA), evaluating the seismic safety of buildings using visual condition assessment, performing field and laboratory tests and carrying analysis of the building.

The E&SED will provide the finances within the mendate of project. The two parties agreed to oversee the process to achieve mutual aims. Prof. Dr. Qaisar Ali, Dean, Facultyof Civil, Agriculture and Mining Engineering has been nominated as focal person on behalf of UET Peshawar.