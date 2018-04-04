UET, Khyber College sign MoU

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

UET Peshawar and Khyber College of Dentistry have signed the MoU to strengthen research collaboration in the fields of Physical, Chemical, and Biological Sciences. The MoU was signed by Dean Faculty of Engineering, UET Peshawar Prof Dr. M. Naeem Arbab and Dean KCD, Prof. Dr. Ghulam Rasool here Tuesday.

The purpose of MoU was to enhance scientific and technological developments and postgraduate education programs in the selected areas e.g. analysis, development and advancement of dental laboratory materials, bio-dental and bio-medical materials and radiology.

The members shared that joint conferences, seminars, symposia, workshops and invited lectures will also be held for the mutual benefit of the students and faculty of both institutions.