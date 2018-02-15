UET with coop of UK varsity holds workshop

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

The University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Peshawar in collaboration with University of Salford, UK is hosting a 3-day workshop on “Developing a Research Agenda to Ensure Pakistan’s Safe, Secure and Smart Infrastructure” from 14th to 16th February in Islamabad.

The workshop is organized by National Institute of Urban Infrastructure Planning (NIUIP) and Civil Engineering Department, UET Peshawar. The workshop is jointly sponsored by British Council and Higher Education Commission, Pakistan. The objective of Workshop is to allow participants to develop innovative responses to challenges facing Pakistan's Critical Physical Infrastructure (CPI) (e.g. Dams, bridges, rail and road network, airports, water supply and waste disposal, etc.). Registrar, UET Peshawar, Dr. Khizer Azam said, the workshop is bringing researchers from UK and Pakistan to establish research collaboration in this area.

He appreciated the effort of NIUIP in introducing this idea and urged to come up with practical solutions. Nasir Ghafoor CEO, WSSC-Mardan said, there are huge challenges Pakistan in the increasingly changing environment and climate, Pakistan needs a sustainable approach where communities are to be engaged in devising policies. Dr. Sagheer Aslam, NIUIP UET Peshawar briefed the audience and highlighted the objectives of the workshop. The workshop will conclude on 16th February 2018.