UET bans wearing jeans, sleeveless shirts for students

The University of Engineering and Technology (UET), Islamabad, has banned wearing jeans for its students.

The UET has issued a new dress code for the students according to which, the female students would not be able wear jeans anymore. According to the dress code, wearing scarf and Dupatta has been made compulsory for the female students.

Moreover, wearing sleeveless shirts and Capri pants have also been banned for the students. The university has issued a notification in this regard.

According to the notification, the UET administration has banned jeans not only for female students but also for male students.

Moreover, the university management has directed the male students to wear formal dressing. They have been directed to wear pant, shirt and coat.

On Fridays, the male students must be dressed in Shalwar Kameez. The students are expressing mixed views upon the new dress code. Some students hailed it while others were unhappy with the directives.—INP

