Following the success of the reintroduced Finalissima between Italy and Argentina, UEFA has decided to introduce women’s Finalissima for the first time as well.

The women’s Finalissima will take place between the winners of this year’s Women’s Euro and Copa America Femenina and will be held in Europe during the international break, the governing body announced.

UEFA will confirm the date and venue for the event in due course.

The Women’s Euro tournament is being staged in England in July, while the Copa America Femenina will be held in Colombia the same month.

The news comes following the success of the Finalissima between UEFA EURO 2020 winners Italy, and CONMEBOL Copa América champions Argentina, which saw the South Americans win 3-0 in front of a sold-out Wembley Stadium in London.

UEFA and CONMEBOL have also announced a series of new competitions other than women’s Finalissima pertaining to futsal and youth teams from the two confederations.

The youth team of Club Atlético Peñarol from Uruguay will face S.L. Benfica from Portugal (winners of the 2022 UEFA Youth League) on 21 August 2022.

The winners of the 2022 UEFA Futsal EURO, Portugal, and the third-placed team Spain will contest a final four tournament with 2022 CONMEBOL Copa América de Futsal winners Argentina and runners-up Paraguay between 16 and 18 September 2022.