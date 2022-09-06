Aleksander Ceferin, the President of European governing body UEFA, has expressed certainty that Portugal and Spain’s joint World Cup bid for the 2030 World Cup hosting rights will succeed.

Spain and Portugal had jointly signed an agreement in 2020 for a collective bid to host the tournament and made it official in June while South American countries including Argentina, Chile, Uruguay, and Paraguay are seen as their main competitors.

Uruguay hosted the inaugural World Cup and many think that sentimental value may play in their favour as it will mark 100 years since the tournament was first hosted.

The United Kingdom’s four associations also contemplated a joint bid along with Ireland while Bulgaria, Serbia, Greece and Romania also planned a joint bid before the idea was dropped.

Morocco also plans bidding for the 2030 edition with reports recently adding that Saudi Arabia and Egypt could join them, while China has also held interest in hosting the global spectacle to mark its relevance in the sporting hemisphere.

But despite all these reports, Aleksander Ceferin remains confident that Portugal and Spain will succeed in their efforts.

“I am sure that the 2030 World Cup will be played in Spain and Portugal,”

“This bid is a winning one and we will do everything possible to help two countries that are passionate, live and breathe football and that have a good infrastructure.”

A total of 14 stadiums have been offered to be among the 11 Spanish venues while Portugal will name three stadiums for consideration. Spain hosted the 1982 World Cup and Portugal the 2004 European Championship.

Qatar is hosting the World Cup this year followed by Canada, the United States and Mexico in 2026.