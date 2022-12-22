UEFA, the governing body for European Football, is reportedly growing frustrated with the UK and Ireland’s joint bid for the 2028 European Championship because of the failure surrounding certain guarantees.

According to Britain’s The Times newspaper, issues around delaying guarantees for policing, airports, tax exemptions and the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium have led the European governing body to warn bid organisers.

England, Northern Ireland, Scotland, Wales and Ireland submitted a joint Expression of Interest in March to stage the Euros in 2028 in the UK region.

Turkey is seen as their main candidate to rival them as host of the tournament and has signed off all of its guarantees already. As a result, a message has been passed on to bid leaders of the UK that they need to sort out the guarantees as a matter of urgency.

Italy had earlier dropped out of the bidding process while Russia expressed an interest but is ineligible due to the ongoing war in Ukraine.

UEFA will decide on the hosts of the 2028 European Championship next September.

The United Kingdom was also in the running for the hosting rights of the 2030 FIFA World Cup but dropped out of the bidding process to focus on its Euros bid which has gotten off to a shaky start.

The 2024 European Championship will take place in Germany.