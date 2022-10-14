UEFA, the governing body of European football, has confirmed that it has received four bids for the hosting rights of the 2025 Women’s European Championship ahead of the deadline on Wednesday.

France, Poland and Switzerland are the countries to have expressed interest individually while the nordic nations Denmark, Finland, Norway and Sweden have submitted a joint bid for the hosting rights.

Denmark had looked into the possibility of hosting the tournament alone before electing to join forces with their neighbours in order to strengthen their case for selection.

UEFA’s executive committee will appoint the hosts of the tournament in January 2023.

“UEFA today confirmed that it has received final bids to host the UEFA Women’s EURO 2025 final tournament from four bidders following the deadline of 12 October,” the governing body said in a statement.

“A final bid dossier was submitted by the football associations of France, Poland, Switzerland, and a joint bid from Denmark, Finland, Norway and Sweden.

“The UEFA Executive Committee will appoint the host association(s) of UEFA Women’s EURO 2025 in January 2023.”

France previously hosted the women’s World Cup in 2019, while Portugal, one of the bidders for the Men’s 2030 World Cup, staged the men’s European Championship in 2004 while Switzerland were joint-hosts of the men’s 2008 tournament with Austria.

England staged this year’s competition which proved to be a huge success for the women’s game with packed stadiums to show, leaving the 2025 Women’s European Championship hosts with huge shoes to fill.