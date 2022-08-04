UEFA, the governing body of European football, has authorized the use of semi-automated technology to help with offside calls from this season onwards.

The innovative system works on the basis of strategically placed cameras that track 29 different body points on each player and a chip in the match ball to help determine if the player was offsides.

Its first practical application will be in the UEFA Super Cup clash between Champions League winners Real Madrid and Europa League winners Eintracht Frankfurt on August 11 (00:00 PKT) in Helsinki.

The technology will then be used throughout the Champions League.

“UEFA is constantly looking for new technological solutions to improve the game and support the work of the referees,” UEFA Chief Refereeing Officer Roberto Rosetti said in a statement.

“This innovative system will allow Video Assistant Referee (VAR) teams to determine offside situations quickly and more accurately, enhancing the flow of the game and the consistency of the decisions.”

“The system is ready to be used in official matches and implemented at each Champions League venue,” Rosetti said.

The assurances from UEFA for the success of the semi-automated offside technology come from the fact that they have trialed it 188 times since 2020, including all games from last season’s Champions League, the knockout stage of the Women’s Champions League, and the women’s Euros.

FIFA will use the same technology in the upcoming World Cup in Qatar to make decisions much quicker and error-free. Spectators will also be able to see some of the 3D animations when VAR decisions are explained on a stadium’s screen.