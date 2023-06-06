UE Inaugurated well equipped smart classroom

Under the Directorate of Information Technology of the University of Education, Lahore, the smart classroom was formally inaugurated yesterday on June 5, 2023.

This Smart Classroom is a part of the ICT Vision 2025 program in collaboration with the Higher Education Commission of Pakistan, this smart classroom equipped with advanced technology and interactive tools aims to enhance the connection between students and teachers through online education. 06 Microphone and 30 videos with digital image stabilization and 86 Inch’s idea hub exists. It consists of e-learning, virtual desktops, interactive whiteboards, classroom control systems, live virtual classrooms, interactive displays, and an interactive control center.

This state-of-the-art facility will provide learning opportunities for both faculty and students. The inauguration ceremony of the smart classroom was held yesterday in the main campus township of UE, in which the Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Talat Naseer Pasha (S.I., H.I.) inaugurated the smart classroom.