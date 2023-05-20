UE holds job fair 2023, attracting dozens of companies and thousands of students

In a bid to bridge the gap between aspiring students and potential employers, the University of Education, Lahore (UE) organized its highly anticipated Job Fair 2023 on May 19, 2023.

The event witnessed the active participation of more than 30 companies including energy, tech, telecom, web developing, software, marketing etc., attracting thousands of enthusiastic students.

The job fair aimed to provide a platform for students to explore career opportunities and interact directly with industry professionals.

The inaugural ceremony was graced by Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Talat Naseer Pasha (S.I., H.I.), who presided over the event while a prominent figure in the pharmaceutical industry, Honorary Consul General of Kenya Dr. Faisal Qadeer Khokhar served as the chief guest of the event.

Prof. Pasha delivered an inspiring speech, emphasizing the importance of such initiatives in shaping the future of students and fostering strong connections between academia and industry.

He applauded the efforts of UE in organizing a successful job fair that showcased the university’s commitment to producing highly skilled and employable graduates. Dr. Khokhar, known for his contributions to the field and his philanthropic endeavors, shared valuable insights into the industry’s landscape and encouraged students to pursue their career aspirations with determination and passion.

His presence added prestige to the job fair, attracting even more attention from both students and company representatives.

The Job Fair 2023 provided a bustling environment where students had the opportunity to engage with recruiters, submit their resumes, and participate in interviews. Companies ranging from multinational corporations to local startups were present, representing diverse sectors such as technology, finance, healthcare, engineering, and more. This extensive variety allowed students to explore a wide array of career paths and gain valuable industry insights.

Throughout the event, students exhibited a strong sense of enthusiasm and ambition, with many actively seeking internships, entry-level positions, and networking opportunities.

Recruiters were impressed by the caliber of talent displayed by the UE students, recognizing their academic achievements and eagerness to contribute to the professional world.