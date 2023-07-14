The 71th meeting of the Syndicate of the University of Education, Lahore was at main Campus, Township, in which the annual budget of the University for the Financial Year 2023-24 of worth Rs. 4308.109 million was approved.

Out of which Rs. 564.83 million have been allocated for development budget while Rs. 3743.277 million for non-development budget.

The syndicate has also approved regularization of 106 employees working on contract for 3 years as per University of Education Employees (Regularization of Services) Statutes 2022. Apart from this, the Syndicate also approved the recruitment of 6 more Professors, 6 Associate Professors and other teachers in the university.

At the occasion, Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Talat Nasir Pasha (H.I., S.I.) told the members of the Syndicate that according to the contemporary requirements, UE signed MoUs with various domestic and foreign institutions including Lahore College for Women University, Lahore Museum, Al-Mustafa International University, Iran, University of Lahore etc. to enhance the educational and training skills of teachers and students.

Today, around 50,000 male and female students (including students from China, Iran and Gambia) are studying in the UE Campuses spread across Punjab Province, which is an expression of the trust of local and foreign students on the University of Education, Lahore. With the support of Higher Education Commission of Pakistan, UE developed Smart Classroom in various Campuses/Divisions, from where training workshops are being organized.

He said that Pakistan-China Art Exchange Exhibition was organized in recent days to further strengthen the relationship between the people of Pakistan and China. Forms are provided, we organized international conferences on Science, Math and Education subjects, where international and national scholars shared their experiences and knowledge.

The foundation stone has been laid for the building of UE Business School, which will benefit thousands of students, he added. Vice Chancellor said that Programs like English Access and National Freelance Training are also successfully running in the university. Infrastructure of the University including labs and others things have been strengthening day by day.

