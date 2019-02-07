UDHR & brutalities in IoK

Muzaffar Ali

THE Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR) remains as relevant today as it was on the day in 1948, when it was proclaimed and adopted by the United Nations’ General Assembly. A document that, for the first time, articulated the rights and the freedom for which every human being is equally and inalienably entitled. Its global nature is a yardstick by which we measure right and wrong. The members of United Nations are signatories to this document, which having extraordinary vision to safeguard all human beings in this universe from discriminatory treatment by the states or otherwise. Either kingdoms or democracies but unfortunately, despite having such a golden document, there are dire illustrations that even in most of member states of United Nations, the human beings are being subjugated to, against their will and wishes by the states but UN discriminatorily ignores rather strengthens such violations of superpowers against the oppressed people within their domination. Kashmir and Palestine are the chronic and popular instances in this regard.

Kashmir is under forceful occupation of India since 1947 but people in occupied Kashmir never ever surrendered to the atrocities of Indian governments from the day 1st of their occupation. Indian government, once in history, scared and could not control the struggle of people of Kashmir and to rescue herself went to UN, seeking its help in resolving the issue. The UN passed various resolutions, calling for holding a plebiscite in the State. The resolutions were accepted by India. Prominent leaders of India also repeatedly promised to hold plebiscite. However, they rescinded from their promises with the passage of time, strengthening India’s control through atrocities extended by the Indian army, imposing black laws and their implementation. At this juncture, I really emotionally want to appreciate the tolerance and persistent struggle of Kashmiris in occupied Kashmir. They really do not bow their heads; India failed to overcome the indigenous struggle and protest of Kashmiris against the pandemonium and forceful occupation of their motherland. They are sacrificing their lives; they are standing in front of Indian Army to face their bullets.

Kashmiris always launch their protest and invite the attention of international community, particularly, those powers who are signatories to UDHR, to take notice of violations and cruelties extended by the Indian Army against the armless Kashmiris. Stunning, international community, UNO and international powerful states have forgotten the golden document of universal declaration of human rights and have turned deaf and dumb towards severe human issues in occupied Kashmir, but the Kashmiris never abandoned and their struggle is gaining momentum day by day. They didn’t lose their hearts that is why they have fixed 5th February a day of their solidarity all over the world to prickle the international community’s conscience to rise against Indian atrocities.

Worth mentioning here that the Kashmir issue is not only the oldest issue on the agenda of the United Nations, but is also an unfinished agenda of partition of subcontinent. As per the partition Plan, it was up to the will of the population of princely states to preferably join either India or Pakistan but in case of Kashmir, Indian Army, in violation of plan, intruded into Kashmir against the will of Kashmiris therefore, they stood up against Indian army, took up arms, liberated some areas of the state and established an “Azad Government of Jammu & Kashmir”. The Azad Government has its interim constitution and enjoys a system of their own, joining the struggle for liberation of their motherland remaining in forceful occupation of India, joining hand with the indigenous struggle of people in occupied Kashmir through peaceful struggle and agitations for awakening the conscience of international community.

Gilgit-Baltistan, a region surrounded by lofty mountains, having big deposits of glaciers, bonded to China from one side touching middle south states crossing a small strip of Afghanistan, adjacent to occupied Kashmir from other side. The region remained aloof from outside world, having its own small states headed by local chieftains up to the 19th century. In the second decade of 19th century the outsiders, first the Sikhs of Punjab then the Maharaja Kashmir invaded, conquered the region defeating the local forces. In the year 1947, when subcontinent divided into two sovereign countries; one the Muslim State of Pakistan. The occasion instigated the spirit of local people of Gilgit-Baltistan to get rid of foreign rulers, they stood up against Maharaja’s forces and succeeded to liberate their motherland from Maharaja Occupation and attached their future with Pakistan, the newly born Muslim state.

The then Government of Pakistan, instead of merging Gilgit-Baltistan with Pakistan, attached the region with Kashmir issue but ruled over directly by its Federal Government. The overwhelming majority of native populations of Gilgit-Baltistan do not consider their selves to be a part of Kashmir and feel aggrieved of the decision taken by the Pakistan Government. Their ambition is to be an integral part of Pakistan with a constitutional status but despite of their grievances, they are with Kashmiris who have been occupied forcefully by Indian government. Gbians have always shown their solidarity with Kashmir cause to liberate occupied Kashmir and always actively participated in their struggle even Gbians sacrificed their lives in all wars imposed on Pakistan by India particularly in Kargil War and Siachin aggression by India.

