The finance ministry released a notification on Tuesday regarding the promotion of federal government servants in which lower division clerks and upper division clerks were given upgradation. After this announcement, a 9th-scale LDC will get the 11th scale, and 11th-scale UDC would be allotted the 13th scale.

The government servants of grade 16 would be given an allowance equal to the pay of one month. Meanwhile, government servants from grades 1 to 5 will also be given promotions.