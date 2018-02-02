UCP, PU, UoS, SUIT enter into semi-final

Inter-University Football Championship

Peshawar

Defending Champion University of Central Punjab (UCP), Punjab University (PU), University of Sargodha (UoS) and Sarhad University for Information and Technology (SUIT) took berth into the semi-finals of the ongoing All-Pakistan Inter-University Men Football Championship being played on three different venues inside the campus here on Thursday.

Former international athlete and four times gold medal winners for Pakistan Bahre Karam was the chief guest on this occasion and before the start of the matches the players of the quarter-finalist teams were introduced to him. Former Pakistan team skipper Qazi Asif and large number of football spectators were also present in the matches played at University of Peshawar Campus ground, Islamia College University ground and Islamia Collegiate.

In the first quarter-final University of Central Punjab upset Leeds University Lahore by 2-0 in a thrilling match. The two teams provide great thrilling for a good number of supporting crowd present on this occasion. Leeds got a penalty kick in the 7th minute but the attempts of Munawar was missed and thus on the other hands University of Central Punjab Lahore put in more pressure by scoring two goals in the 21st and 66th minute through right winger Rizwan and center striker Bilal Yousaf on the field attempt and thus with this victory moved on to the semi-finals.

In the second match Punjab University Lahore recorded a thrilling 5-1 victory against Islamia College University Peshawar. Punjab University fully dominated the before conceding a goal in the very outset of the match.

The centre striker of Islamia College Irfan netted a fine goal on the field attempt in the 4th minute but despite conceding a goal Punjab University played with determination and soon tied the tally through Muhammad Shoukat in the 13th minute. Both the teams Punjab University and Islamia College University Peshawar were tied 1-1 at half-time.

It was the second session in which Punjab University Peshawar players were settle down and started attacking on rival defence by scoring five goals including a hat-trick by Nouman, the right winger. Babar and Inayat scored one goal each.—APP