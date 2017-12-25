uccessfully staging of PSL final in Karachi is in national interest: Sethi

KARACHI : Chairman Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Najam Sethi on Sunday said successfully staging of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) final match in Karachi was in national interest.

“The Sindh government realizes that it’s now or never moment for Karachi. If this match goes trouble free, it will send the world a message that the city which is wrongfully portrayed as dangerous can peacefully host cricket events,” he said while talking to media before leaving Karachi.

He said the Sindh government was fully cooperating with the board in this regard. All the arrangements were being finalised and hopefully Karachi stadium would be ready by February 15, he said.

Final match of PSL third edition will be held in Karachi on March 25.

The PCB chairman said first of all security plan would be finalised, then foreign experts would be briefed on security plan.

He said apart from meet ups with different dignitaries including Chief Minister Sindh Murad Shah and Director General Sindh Rangers Major General Mohammad Saeed, he also had a meeting with a sponsor in Karachi in a bid to convince him for sponsoring PSL franchises.

“We want our franchises to make profit from this league and I am ready wherever possible I could be of any help,” he said. To a query, Sethi said cricket had no better contest for viewers then between arch rivals Pakistan and India.

“One should fight for his right and playing with India is our right. This is a right of $100-150 worth and leaving it is not suitable. We only want them to fulfill the contract we had made. If they were not eager to play then why did they made contract,” he said.

Orignally published by NNI