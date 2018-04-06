UC secy arrested

Faisal Khawer Butt

Sialkot

The police on Thursday arrested Muhammad Jamil, the secretary of Union Council (UC) Begowala in connection with the recent murder of a local journalist, Zeshan Butt.

Meanwhile, the police have also sealed the office of UC Begowala. It is worth mentioning here that, on 27th March 2018, a journalist Zeshan Butt was allegedly shot dead while performing his press related duties by the UC chairman Imran Aslam Chema and his accomplices.

The police had registered a case against Imran Aslam Cheema and his five accomplices but non was arrested as yet. According to the SHO Begowala Imran Sultan, the main motive behind the murder of Zeshan Butt was the political rivalry. He said that the accused persons would soon be arrested.