Our Correspondent

Gujranwala

Some unidentified gunmen shot dead councilor of Gujranwala City Union Councils (UC) on Tuesday night. According to details, some unidentified persons riding a motorcycle sprayed bullets on US-25 councilor Muhammad Babar in People’s Colony area. Police sources said that Muhammad Babar died on the spot.

Police have shifted the body of the deceased to hospital for autopsy. Police further informed that the attacker managed to escape from the scene after the attack.

