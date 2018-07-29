UC chairman’s son kills brother

Faisal Khawer Butt

Sialkot

A man was shot and killed by his real younger brother over a minor verbal dispute on early hours of Saturday. According to police Shaigan Zaib shot and killed his elder brother Altamush Zaib in their home in Muhallah Wasey Shaheedan, in the limits of the Rangpura police station, over a minor verbal dispute.

It is told that both brothers had a verbal quarrel after which younger brother opened fire at the elder one and after killing him managed to flee from the spot.

It is worth mentioning that the deceased and the accused, both are sons of Mirza Aurangzeb aliaz ‘Shah Jee’, local leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and chairman union council Islamabad. The police on the report of Mirza Aurangzeb have registered a case against the accused, and after postmortem handed the body over to the family of the deceased.

The deceased, Altamush Zaib was laid to rest in his ancestral graveyard, Babul Shaheed, after the funeral prayers. Newly elected member National Assembly from PML-N Khawaja Muhammad Asif, newly elected member Punjab Assembly from PML-N Manshaullah Butt, ex-MPA Ch Muhammad Ikram and a number of local PML-N leaders and activists attended the funeral prayers apart from a hundreds of citizens from different walks of life.

Share on: WhatsApp