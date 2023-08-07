QUETTA – Terror revisited Balochistan on Monday, as a vehicle was targeted in an Improvised explosive device IED attack in the Balgatar area of Panjgur district.

Initial reports claimed that at least seven people including the Union Council chairman have been killed.

Security forces rushed to the area while local authorities are shifting the injured and deceased to the nearest hospital.

The recent terror incident was the latest in a series of attacks on security forces as the KP and Balochistan area witnessed serious law and orders situation amid a resurgence of TTP and other terror groups.

This is a developing story, and will be updated later…