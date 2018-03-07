UBL, Teradata working on customer profitability analytics

Staff Reporter

Karachi

UBL and its technology partner Teradata recently celebrated the successful rollout of customer profitability analytics through the implementation of the Enterprise Data Warehouse.

Through this project, UBL will be able to gauge performance of individual customers for provision of loans and trade facilities and to reprice and enhance limits where required.

The Bank has plans to expand the existing analytic platform to incorporate new avenues and further empower its business users.

The event was attended by Sima Kamil, President & CEO, UBL and Qazafi Qayyum, Managing Director Teradata Pakistan along with senior executives of both organizations. Key contributions from both teams were appreciated and recognized at the occasion.

Speaking at the occasion, Qazafi Qayyum, Managing Director Teradata Pakistan said, “We are excited to be a trusted partner for UBL in their analytics journey.

With the successful rollout of the Profitability Analytics project, UBL not only gains the strategic advantage within the banking industry by understanding ‘true’ profitability at a granular level across various business segments, but also has the right architecture in place to cater for all future data needs for the organization.”

Sima Kamil, President & CEO UBL at the occasion, said, “We believe that robust customer analytics will give UBL a competitive edge by driving pricing decisions and by identifying areas of growth and savings within our businesses. We would like to acknowledge the efforts of Teradata for making this possible and look forward to our continued partnership.”