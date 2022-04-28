UBL joins hands with PAFLA to facilitate freelancers in Pakistan

United Bank Limited (UBL) and Pakistan Freelancers’ Association (PAFLA) recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to formalize a mutually beneficial partnership to facilitate Freelancers in Pakistan.

The ceremony was held at the UBL Head Office in Karachi and was attended by Mr. Shazad G. Dada, President & CEO UBL and Mr. Kazi Rahat Ali, Secretary General PAFLA and Presidential Initiative for Artificial Intelligence & Computing and Mr. Ibrahim Amin, Executive Vice President – PAFLA, along with senior executives from both institutions.

This strategic partnership aims to facilitate the proliferation of Pakistan Freelance market with the provision of a tailored value proposition that is attuned to financially empower freelancers through multiple spheres of their journey as remote income earners. Both organizations are looking forward towards mutual cooperation in the future.