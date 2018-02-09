UBL, DUHS ink MoU for structured disbursements, collections

Staff Reporter

United Bank Limited (UBL) and Dow University of Health Sciences (DUHS) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for structured disbursements and collections through UBL’s modern, fully automated retail cash management solutions.

UBL’s financial solutions are widely used by the educational sector for their innovative product spectrum combined with unmatched customer service and nationwide branch network.

At the MoU signing ceremony, DUHS was represented by Prof. Dr Mohammed Saeed Quraishy, DUHS’s Vice Chancellor and UBL were represented by Sima Kamil, President and Chief Executive Officer of UBL. Also present at the event were Zia Ijaz, Group Executive-Branch Banking Group, UBL, Nadeem Shakoor Javeri, Director Finance, DUHS, and senior executives of both organizations.

At the occasion, Prof. Dr Quraishy stated that he is looking forward to experiencing the innovative digital solutions offered by UBL along with the convenience of seamless digital banking practice for Dow University’s day-to-day transactions.

Sima Kamil said, “UBL strives to be the best digital bank in Pakistan and this MoU with DUHS allows us another opportunity to contribute to Pakistan’s digital landscape by enriching its customer experiences and reinventing existing capabilities.”