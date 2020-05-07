UBL appoints Shahzad Dada as CEO

Staff Reporter

Karachi

The board of directors (BoD) of United Bank Limited (UBL) has appointed senior banker Shahzad Dada as President and CEO of UBL with effect from July 01 for the term of three years with subject to approval of State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) band compliance with all applicable laws, During the video conferencing of BoD of UBL, also acknowledged the contribution and the services of outgoing President and CEO Ms. Sima Kamal.

The BoD in compliance, also send the letter to the management of Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) in the regard.