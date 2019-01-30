UBL acknowledged for contribution to new Block at Namal College

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The New Academic Block building at Namal College, Mianwali was recently inaugurated by Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chairperson, Board of Governors, Namal Education Foundation, in the presence of Sir Mohammed Anwar Pervez, OBE, HPk, Chairman UBL & Bestway Group UK and other donors of the building. This building, which contains state of the art facilities for students and faculty members will be operational by April 2019.

Under its Sustainability program, UBL supports education across Pakistan through infrastructural projects for educational institutions and scholarships for deserving underprivileged students.

