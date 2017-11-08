UBG to make clean sweep in federation elections

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

President Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry Zubair Tufail Tuesday claimed that United Business Group (UBG) would sweep annual elections of Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) for fourth time consecutively, as it emerged the most popular leading trade body after landslide victory of overwhelming majority of its candidates in regional elections of the chamber of commerce and industry across the country.

Addressing the mammoth gathering of traders and office bearers of the chambers drawn across the province at the residence of Provincial Chairman UBG Khyber Pathtoon Khawa Senator Ilyas Ahmad Bilour, in connection with second round of election campaign of FPCCI, Zubair Tufail said that UBG has introduced a merit based election system and democratic culture in chambers and trade bodies associations elections.